Bhopal: Four historical heritage sites of Madhya Pradesh -- Ashokan edict sites, Chausath Yogini temples, Gupta period temples and fortresses of the Bundela dynasty have found recognition from the UNESCO. These heritage sites located in different parts of the state have secured a place in tentative list for inclusion of UNESCO's World Heritage sites. With this, the state now has 18 UNESCO World Heritage sites, with 15 sites in the tentative list and three in the permanent list. At present, Madhya Pradesh has three UNESCO sites (permanent list) -- the Khajuraho temple complex, Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka, both located in Raisen district.

Ashokan edict sites along the Mauryan routes stand as India's earliest written records, with rock and pillar inscriptions revealing Emperor Ashoka's messages on Buddhism, governance and ethics, preserved for more than 2,200 years. Madhya Pradesh offers its visitors to experience Sanchi pillar edicts, Rupnath minor rock edicts in Jabalpur, Gujjara minor rock edicts in Datia and Panguraria Minor rock edicts in Sehore. While, Chausath Yogini temples dating back to the 9th-12th centuries, embody tantric traditions with their unique circular, open-air designs, intricate stone carvings, and deep-rooted spiritual significance in nestled in Khajuraho, Morena, Jabalpur, Mandsaur and Shahdol districts.

The Gupta-era temples which have included in tentative list includes Udaigiri temple in Vidisha, Nachna temple in Panna, Tigawa temple in Katni, Bhumara temple in Satna, Sakor temple in Damoh, Deori in Sagar and Pawaya in Gwalior, according to a statement issued from Madhya Pradesh Tourism department department. Similarly, the palace-fortresses of the Bundela era, such as Garhkundar, Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Datia Palace have been included in tentative list. Expressing his happiness on this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that recognition of these historical sites underscores the state's dedication to heritage conservation and sustainable tourism. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved yet another milestone in promoting its cultural legacy on the world stage. This recognition is a testament to the state's commitment in preserving its invaluable heritage," Chief Minister Yadav said.

