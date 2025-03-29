Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mumbai, Sudhakar Pathare lost his life on Saturday in a tragic road accident in Telangana.

The accident occurred near Domalapenta village in the Nallamala forest area of Nagarkurnool district, on the Ghat Road of the Srisailam-Hyderabad national highway.

DCP Pathare was traveling in an Innova car with his colleague, Bhagwat, when their vehicle collided head-on with an RTC bus from the Picket Depot.

Despite the immediate medical attention provided by a private ambulance and an Eegalapenta SI police vehicle, both DCP Pathare and his colleague succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

The bodies were later taken to Kalwakurthy government hospital for post-mortem. SP Vaibhav Gaikwad, speaking to IANS, confirmed the details of the incident, stating: "The investigation is underway, and we are also looking into the fact that the seatbelts were not worn, as reported. The cause of the accident is under investigation, and both individuals were confirmed dead before reaching the hospital."

DCP Pathare, along with his colleague, was on a pilgrimage to the Mallanna Deva Temple in Srisailam, traveling from Hyderabad. The Innova car involved in the crash had registration number TS09FD 1166.

After the tragic loss, Mumbai Police have expressed its profound sorrow.

DCP (Detection) Datta Nalawade shared: "Mumbai Police is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shri Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident in Telangana today. DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity. His contribution in maintaining law and order in Mumbai Port Zone and in his earlier assignments was invaluable. His sudden departure leaves a profound void in our ranks."

He further extended his condolences, saying: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. The Mumbai Police force stands together in mourning the loss of one of its finest officers. We pray the departed soul rests in peace."

The Mumbai Police also contacted the family of DCP Pathare to inform them of the tragic accident. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and further details are awaited. The loss of DCP Pathare, a dedicated officer and respected member of the Mumbai Police, has left a deep void in the force and the city.

