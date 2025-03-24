Nagpur: The Municipal Corporation of Nagpur on Monday carried out a bulldozer operation at the residence of Fahim Khan, the alleged mastermind behind the March 17 violence that erupted in response to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A team from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation arrived at Khan's residence with bulldozers to demolish an unauthorised structure. Authorities stated that Khan had previously been issued a notice citing multiple violations, including the absence of a valid building plan approval. Despite warnings, he failed to act, leading to the demolition.

Fahim Khan, who is also the chief of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), has been booked for sedition along with five others. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody until March 21. The Nagpur Police have also been investigating more than 300 social media accounts in connection with the riots, with 140 found to contain objectionable posts and videos. The process of registering cases against these accounts is underway. The DCP said the objectionable content was circulated from an account outside Nagpur. "Support for the riots has been expressed through some posts. This account is being investigated, and it is also being looked into if they are from outside the country. Along with this, the social media account of the main accused, Fahim Khan, has also been investigated.

Objectionable content was found on his account, and the cyber department has registered a case in this regard also," he added. So far, four FIRs have been registered in the Nagpur riots case, listing over 50 allegations. Authorities have indicated that more FIRs will follow as the investigation progresses. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, has taken a firm stance on the matter.

He announced that the cost of properties damaged during the violence would be recovered from the rioters. If they fail to pay, their properties will be seized and auctioned to cover the losses. "My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly," Fadnavis asserted, reinforcing the administration's commitment to law and order.

