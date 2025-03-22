Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, announced on Saturday that the cost of the damages in the Nagpur violence will be recovered from the rioters.

"If rioters do not pay the money, their property will be sold. Such things will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. This is how the rioters will be brought to justice," he said.

CM Fadnavis, who held a marathon meeting with the Nagpur police commissioner and senior officers, reviewed the law and order situation after the violence.

Police sources said that a youth who was injured in the violence died on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said, "During the meeting, a review was held regarding the entire sequence of events and the action taken thereafter. Some things were originally clarified in this regard in the Assembly. Aurangzeb's symbolic grave was burnt in the morning, after which some people complained. The police registered a complaint. However, while the symbolic grave was being burnt, a sheet with verses of the Quran written on it was burnt, creating such an illusion, that some people spread misinformation through social media and after that, a large crowd gathered."

He further stated, "The mob vandalised, smashed cars, attacked people. The police brought the entire riot under control in about 4-5 hours. For that, the police used tear gas shells and other types of preventive measures. The police have started the action to arrest the rioters who are seen in the CCTV footage, mobile phone footage, and footage taken by journalists. About 104 people have been identified and 92 people have been arrested and action is also being taken against some minor children."

The chief minister said that the police have issued a warning to those who make provocative podcasts. The police have started taking action against them.

"By tracking social media, all those who posted to cause this incident will be made co-accused with the rioters. About 68 posts have been identified and deleted. Information about some more posts is being collected. Action will be taken against those who spread rumours and incite people," he added.

"Some restrictions have been imposed, and those restrictions are affecting public life and trade. There is an effort to relax them. Due to this, the police will be vigilant. If anyone tries to incite violence, strict action will be taken against them," he warned.

