New Delhi: A major political controversy has erupted after BJP MP from Odisha, Pradip Purohit, claimed in the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his previous birth.

Following the remark, the Deputy Chairman ordered that the Bargarh MP's statement be expunged from the proceedings of the House.

Purohit attributed his claim to a saint named Girija Baba, who, according to him, had revealed that Narendra Modi was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his past life.

The remark triggered a sharp response from opposition parties, particularly in Maharashtra. Congress MP Varsha Eknath Gaikwad condemned Purohit’s statement, alleging that the BJP was systematically disrespecting the Maratha warrior king.

“A well-planned conspiracy is being carried out by the BJP leadership to repeatedly insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and hurt the sentiments of Shiv lovers in Maharashtra and across the world. They have already disrespected him by placing his honorary cap on Narendra Modi's head. Now, listen to this disgusting statement by a BJP MP,” Gaikwad posted on social media, sharing a video of Purohit’s remarks.

Demanding an apology from the Prime Minister, Gaikwad also called for Purohit’s suspension from the Lok Sabha.