New Delhi: Leaders from across the political spectrum paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on his martyrdom day, recalling his immense contributions to India's independence movement. Azad, a revolutionary who played a crucial role in India's fight against British rule, was instrumental in reorganising the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) and transforming it into the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) following the execution of its founder, Ram Prasad Bismil, along with Roshan Singh, Rajendra Nath Lahiri, and Ashfaqulla Khan. His fearless leadership and unwavering dedication to the cause of freedom made him one of the most revered figures in India's revolutionary history.

On February 27, 1931, he arranged to meet a fellow revolutionary at Alfred Park in Allahabad, now known as Azad Park. However, he was betrayed, and as soon as he entered the park, he found himself surrounded by British police. A fierce gun battle ensued, during which two officers were injured, and Azad was ultimately shot in the confrontation, achieving martyrdom while upholding his vow never to be captured alive by the British. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to pay homage to Azad, stating, "Chandrashekhar Azad, the invincible son of Mother India, proved through his life that there is no limit to one's duty towards the motherland." "Azad Ji's sacrifice, which disturbed the sleep of the British government by involving the youth actively in the freedom movement, turned the spark of freedom into a great flame. Tribute to the immortal martyr and great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on his martyrdom day," he added.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also expressed his respect, and posted, "On the martyrdom day of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, an unmatched hero of valour and sacrifice who devoted his all for the motherland, I pay my heartfelt tribute to him." "Chandrashekhar Azad, who sacrificed his life for the independence of the country and ignited the idea of ​​revolution in every youth, will always be our inspiration. Your struggle and sacrifice for Mother India will continue to guide all the countrymen for ages," Nadda added. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his respects, stating, "Tribute to the great freedom fighter and immortal martyr Chandrashekhar Azad, who instilled new energy and patriotism among the countrymen."

The Congress party, through its official social media handle, honoured Azad's legacy, posting, "An epitome of courage and sacrifice against British rule, a million salutes to the immortal revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad on his death anniversary." Congress MP Praful Patel joined in remembering the revolutionary leader. Taking to X, he posted, "Remembering the fearless freedom fighter and revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad on his Punyatithi. His sacrifice and unwavering courage continue to inspire generations." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute through a social media post, highlighting Azad's contribution to India's freedom struggle. "The sacrifice of the immortal son of Mother India, great revolutionary, and brave martyr Chandrashekhar Azad gave new energy to the independence movement.

The saga of his courage is a golden chapter in the history of Indian independence, which will continue to ignite the spirit of patriotism in every Indian. A humble tribute to him on his martyrdom day today!" Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to X to express his admiration, and posted, "Tribute to the great revolutionary and freedom fighter, Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, on his death anniversary. His thoughts filled with patriotism will always inspire us to serve the nation." Azad's legacy continues to resonate across generations, reminding Indians of the sacrifices made by those who fought fearlessly for the country's freedom. His life remains a beacon of inspiration, instilling the spirit of patriotism in every heart that cherishes the nation's hard-won independence.

(IANS)