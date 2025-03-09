New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the registration of an FIR against a man who made a video of a woman co-passenger on the train and sexually harassing a college student during a journey in West Bengal.

According to a media report, the incident took place on March 5 in Murshidabad district.

Taking cognizance of the media report, the Commission observed that accused Md Zim Nawaz’s act was punishable under sections 77, 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, and Section 66E of the IT Act, 2000.

“The FIR must invoke the relevant provisions,” said the panel in a social media post, attributing the direction to Rahatkar.

Section 77 of the BNS is a law that makes it illegal to watch, record, or share images of a woman performing a private act without her permission. This law is intended to protect women's privacy. The offence carries a maximum punishment of three years.

Accused Nawaz has also been prima facie found guilty of using words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, said the Commission.

Naming the accused, the NCW wrote in a post that the Commission has taken cognizance of media reports regarding the female passenger being harassed and secretly recorded on the Balurghat Express that runs between Howrah and Balurghat town in north Bengal.

The NCW also said that the accused Nawaz allegedly shared the victim’s personal details online, resulting in the woman getting life threats.

After the media reported the incident, Minister of State for Education and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar spoke to the victim and asked her to give a formal complaint to the police.

Earlier, in a separate case, the Commission took serious note of the sexual assault on a 26-year-old woman inside a bus in Swargate bus depot in Pune and asked the Maharashtra police chief to submit a detailed investigation report.

Rahatkar, in a letter to Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, asked her to submit an investigation report and a copy of the complaint by the victim.

Accused Dattatray Gade was later arrested by Pune Police almost three days after the February 25 incident.

