Bhubaneswar: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election.

The polling for the Vice-Presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 9.

The Vice-Presidential election is necessitated due to the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

Dhankhar resigned from his post to prioritize healthcare and abide by medical advice with immediate effect. He had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

Subsequently, The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the official notification for the conduct of the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025.

Acting under the provisions of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Commission announced the timeline for nominations, scrutiny, withdrawal of candidature, and polling — if required.

Radhakrishnan, a native of Tamil Nadu, assumed charge as Governor of Maharashtra on July 31 last year after a stint as Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024.

He had served as the president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit from 2004 to 2007. Radhakrishnan had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore constituency in Tamil Nadu in 1998 and 1999 Parliamentary elections.