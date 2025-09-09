New Delhi: CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-backed candidate, was today elected as the 15th Vice President of India.

Of the 767 Members of Parliament who cast their votes, Radhakrishnan secured 452 first-preference votes, defeating the INDIA bloc’s candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. A total of 15 votes were declared invalid, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody informed at a press conference.

In the election, seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and one Independent MP abstained from voting.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu and having served twice as a Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore, Radhakrishnan’s elevation delivers a powerful message to southern states – traditionally sceptical of BJP hegemony.

His nomination by the BJP Presidential Board and unanimous NDA backing signal a bid to strengthen the party’s foothold in the Dravidian heartland.

As ex officio Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, the Vice-President presides over debates, decides on procedural disputes, and can influence the pace at which bills progress. With Radhakrishnan’s political and administrative experience, the NDA can expect a smoother path for contentious reforms.

A longtime Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member and BJP veteran since his teens, Radhakrishnan embodies the Sangh-Parivar nexus that underpins much of the government’s ideological thrust. (With Agency Inputs)