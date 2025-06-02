Bhubaneswar: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the postponement of the NEET-PG 2025. The entrance test was scheduled to be held on June 15.

The NBEMS has postponed the NEET PG 2025 after the Supreme Court asked the former to make the necessary arrangements for holding the examination in one shift across the country to maintain transparency.

“The NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on June 15 has been postponed to arrange for more test centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for conduct of the examination shall be notified shortly,” said the NBEMS in a notification today.