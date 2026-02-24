New Delhi: The government has given additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog to Nidhi Chhibber after the completion of BVR Subrahmanyam’s three-year term on Tuesday.

Chhibber is currently serving as Director General of the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) under NITI Aayog.

In her present role, she has been responsible for monitoring and evaluating several flagship schemes of the central government to assess their performance and impact.

A 1994-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, Chhibber has held important positions in her career.

She earlier served as Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), where she oversaw key reforms and examination processes.

She holds a Master’s degree in History and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree, and is fluent in both English and Hindi.

She takes over the additional responsibility after BVR Subrahmanyam completed his tenure as CEO of NITI Aayog.

Subrahmanyam is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre and has had a long administrative career spanning over three decades.

During his service, Subrahmanyam held several key assignments across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir.

He also worked with the World Bank for a period. At the Centre, he served as Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and also worked in the Prime Minister’s Office.

In Jammu and Kashmir, he served as Chief Secretary, while in Chhattisgarh he held the post of Principal Secretary.

At his current role, Subrahmanyam’s main role was driving policy reforms, focusing on state-level governance and digital transformation for India's vision of a developed nation by 2047 (Viksit Bharat @2047).

NITI Aayog is Government’s premier policy think tank which replaced the Planning Commission to foster "cooperative federalism".

Established on January 1, 2015, it promotes a bottom-up development approach, engaging state governments in policymaking to achieve national goals.