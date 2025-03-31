New Delhi: The Central Government appointed Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Nidhi Tewari as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Per an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on March 29, the 2014-batch officer has assumed the role with immediate effect.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Tewari’s appointment, the notification stated. Before this assignment, she served as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Per the notification, she has been appointed at Level 12 of the pay matrix. Her tenure will be on a co-terminus basis or until further orders.