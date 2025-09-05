New Delhi: NITI Aayog’s Thursday report on ‘Strategies and Pathways for Accelerating Growth in Pulses towards the Goal of Atmanirbharta’ is relevant and significant today. It explores the state of the country’s pulse sector and its future potential.

The good news is that the report projects a steady rise in pulse production in the country. Incidentally, India is the world’s largest producer, as well as consumer, of pulses. Pulses are essential to the Indian diet, offering a budget-friendly and sustainable source of plant-based protein and vital micronutrients. In addition, they are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, benefiting both human and animal health.

The relevance of the report lies in the fact that, sustaining the livelihoods of over five crore farmers and their families, the sector is vital to rural economies and the vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’. In fact, Union Budget 2025-26 had announced the launch of a six-year ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’ with a special focus on Tur, Urad, and Masoor.

Meanwhile, to meet exigencies like crop shortfall, price volatility, etc., the government maintains a buffer stock of major pulses such as Tur, Urad, Chana, Moong, and Masur under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) for market interventions. Thus, pulses are procured and stored for regulated release to meet market demands.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on April 1, the government has some 15.75 LMT worth of stock of major pulses. The ministry has also stated that to augment domestic availability of pulses and control price volatility, duty-free import of Tur and Urad has been allowed till March 31, 2026.

In its First Report Demands for Grants (2024-25), submitted in December 2024, the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing observed, “The production of Pulses has increased from 198 lakh tonne in 2013-14 to 242.46 lakh tonne in 2023-24.” But the actual production in 2023-24 was about 50.04 LMT below the target for that period. India imported 47.39 LMT of pulses to augment stock, while exports amounted to about 6 LMT.

As per the government’s third advance estimates for 2024-25, production is expected to be around 252.38 LMT against a target of 299 LMT.

Meanwhile, as on August 15, acreage increased by 1.14 lakh hectare over the 108.39 lakh hectare attained in 2024-25. Figures quoted by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur while answering a question in the Lok Sabha last month show that production had decreased by about 18.12 LMT in 2023-24 against 2022-23.

Meanwhile, despite a fall in production in 2022-23 by about 12.44 LMT compared to the previous period, imports were lower by around 2 LMT, while exports jumped from 3.87 LMT in 2021-22 to 7.63 LMT.

Pulses are procured under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the government. In the last marketing season (2024-25), a total of 2.46 LMT of Tur was bought till March 25 this year.

For the report, NITI Aayog surveyed 885 farmers in five major pulse-producing states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka). This study has led to the recommendation of over a dozen points to strengthen the pulse sector, increase domestic production, and ensure sustainability. These include area retention and diversification through targeted crop-wise clustering, adoption of customised technologies for varied agro-ecological sub-regions, emphasis on high-quality seed distribution and treatment kits specially focusing on 111 high-potential districts contributing 75 per cent of national output, and “One Block-One Seed Village” cluster-based hubs facilitated by Farmers Producers Organisations.

As pointed out, proactive climate adaptation measures, driving data-led transformation through comprehensive monitoring and decision-support systems, are crucial for transforming the sector and ensuring Atmanirbharta.

