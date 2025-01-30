Prayagraj: At least 30 died and 60 others sustained injuries in the stampede on Wednesday as crores of devotees desThe Uttar Pradesh government has invoked strict measures in Prayagraj a day after a stampede took place in the Maha Kumbh Mela.cended in the Mela area for a holy dip on the Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela. The government has said that the stampede was triggered by devotees pushing against barricades in an attempt to reach the Sangam nose area. Following the tragedy, the state government decided on five key changes which have been put into effect by the administration.

The changes implemented by the administration are: Complete no-vehicle zone: Entry of all types of vehicles is strictly prohibited in the Maha Kumbh fair area. VVIP passes cancelled: No special passes will allow vehicle entry, eliminating any exceptions. One-way routes implemented: A one-way traffic system has been enforced to streamline the movement of devotees. Vehicle entry restricted: Vehicles arriving from neighbouring districts of Prayagraj are being stopped at district borders to reduce congestion. Strict restrictions until February 4: Entry of four-wheelers into the city is completely banned until this date to maintain order.

To further strengthen crowd management efforts, IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Goswami have been directed to reach Prayagraj immediately. Both bureaucrats played a key role in successfully managing the 2019 Ardh Kumbh along with Vijay Kiran. During that event, Bhanu Goswami served as the District Magistrate and Vice Chairman of the Kumbh Mela Authority, while Ashish Goyal was the Commissioner of Allahabad, overseeing the management. Additionally, five special secretary-rank officers with previous experience in handling large-scale events have been assigned to assist with Maha Kumbh operations. After the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued multiple guidelines focusing on crowd control, traffic management, and inter-departmental coordination. He ordered a review of the Maha Kumbh arrangements by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). The ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj have been directed to ensure a safe and smooth departure of all devotees from the city. In a late-night video conference, CM Yogi addressed senior police officers and officials from multiple districts.

He instructed them to coordinate closely with rail authorities. The Transport Corporation has been directed to deploy additional buses to accommodate the rush. He said the crowd pressure should not build up anywhere and there should be no traffic or people jams on the roads. Street vendors currently occupying roads should be relocated to empty areas to prevent traffic disruptions. The CM also stressed that visitors to the Mela should not face unnecessary restrictions while moving through the fairgrounds. On Wednesday, the state government announced a three-member judicial commission to investigate the causes of the stampede. The panel comprises Justice Harsh Kumar, former Director General V.K. Gupta, and retired IAS officer V.K. Singh. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died.

(IANS)