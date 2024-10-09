New Delhi: As Ola Electric users continue to flood social media platforms against poor service and myriad other problems, IPO-bound electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is also facing a number of complaints against its e-scooters on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ather customers have shared a range of problems – from hardware to software and delivery delays – to which, the company has responded to resolve their issues fast. "Serviced on 14th Sep for 10k odometer, given many issues in scooter, none of them are attended saying no stock spares. Escalated to @atherenergy, suggested to drop scooter for analysis, so dropped on 3rd OCT, Yesterday delivered with Fork, key slot replaced. But incomplete fitting," posted an Ather e-scooter user on Wednesday. Another commented: "@atherenergy I'm having trouble with my 450X. For 2 days when I stop the throttle, the vehicle slows down immediately. Earlier this was not the case. Kindly assist me whether this is a software problem or should I visit the service centre". "@atherenergymy charger has not been working for the past 12 days. Went to the service centre and the new charger will be provided in 7-8 days, still no reply from the service centre when i call they don’t answer the phone, I call from another number they tell me well call you,” said another Ather user.

"@atherenergy, I've been stuck on the update screen with my Ather 450X since yesterday. Restarting doesn’t work, and even if I remove the key, the screen stays on. This is really frustrating," posted another user on Wednesday. Ather, on its part, tried to assuage the frustrated users by reaching out to them clear things up, and get their ride back on track. An aggrieved user commented: “Your Indore City services is lame and employees are arrogant not attending complaints, parts not available, my vehicle is in service for 4 working days". Ather Energy has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares by promoters and investors shareholders. "@atherenergy @tarunsmehta, what is this glitch since from my purchase facing and sometimes auto hill hold not working," another frustrated user posted on X.

(IANS)