Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran nuclear scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, who passed away at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, January 4, after a brief illness at the age of 88. Dr. Chidambaram played a pivotal role in India’s nuclear weapons programme. He was instrumental in India’s first nuclear test in 1974 and the Pokhran-II tests in 1998, which established the country as a nuclear power. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities.

He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation, and his efforts will inspire generations to come.” Dr. Chidambaram served in several key scientific and strategic positions, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. He was also Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). A distinguished academic, Dr. Chidambaram graduated with a B.Sc. Honours in Physics from Presidency College, Chennai, where he was a first-rank holder. He later pursued a doctorate at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), earning a Ph.D. in 1962.

His thesis, focussing on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, earned him the Martin Forster Medal for the best doctoral thesis submitted to IISc. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Chidambaram received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He was also awarded honorary doctorates from multiple universities and was a fellow of several prominent Indian and international science academies. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed his condolences on X stating: “Saddened to learn about the passing away this morning of eminent nuclear scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, who led India’s Atomic Energy Commission and played a key role in the development of strategic weapons.

Dr. Chidambaram’s role in the two nuclear tests conducted by India was memorable.” Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, described Dr. Chidambaram’s passing as an “irreparable loss” to the scientific community and the nation. He added: “His contributions to India’s nuclear prowess and strategic self-reliance will never be forgotten.” Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram’s legacy as one of India’s most celebrated scientists and a key architect of its nuclear programme will continue to inspire generations.

