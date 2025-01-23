New Delhi: After major cab aggregators were seen practicing differential pricing, the Department of Consumer Affairs has served notices to the companies to submit their responses.

Informing about the decision, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated the Department of Consumer Affairs through the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Ola and Uber, seeking their responses. Joshi stated this on a post on X.

The cab aggregators have been charging different prices based on the models of the smartphone – iPhone and Android.