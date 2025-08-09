New Delhi: Rescue and relief operations under 'Operation Dharali' are in full swing in the flood and landslide-affected regions of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district, with 816 civilians rescued so far. The multi-agency effort involves the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), working round-the-clock to evacuate stranded people and restore essential connectivity.

Officials said that while civilians in Dharali have been evacuated, search operations are continuing in Harsil to ensure no one is left behind. Road access has been restored up to Limchigad, with engineering teams engaged in the construction of a 90-foot Bailey Bridge to replace damaged infrastructure. Simultaneously, work is underway to convert a 2-kilometre foot track between Harsil and Dharali into an all-terrain route, enabling movement of heavy equipment, relief material, and personnel. Air operations are also playing a critical role in the mission.

The day’s air plan includes deployment of two Mi-17 helicopters and one Chinook from the Dharasu air base for ferrying relief stores and inducting personnel into the affected zones. In addition, eight civil helicopters operating from Matli are focussed on the evacuation of civilians from isolated pockets. Favourable weather in the Matli–Harsil sector has significantly aided rescue efforts, allowing uninterrupted flights and rapid transportation of relief supplies.

Officials emphasised that continuous clear conditions will be key to completing evacuation and infrastructure restoration at the earliest. Relief camps have been set up for the rescued civilians, where food, shelter, and medical care are being provided. Teams are also assessing long-term rehabilitation needs, with a focus on restoring road links and ensuring the safe return of residents once conditions stabilise.

(IANS)