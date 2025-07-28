New Delhi: In a charged address to Parliament on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared the swift and decisive success of Operation Sindoor, stating, “Our soldiers entered the terrorists’ own strongholds and took retribution -- for the Sindoor of our mothers and sisters.” Emphasising the precision and speed of the response, he described the operation as a tribute to the nation’s courage: “This Sindoor ki laali is a story of bravery.”

According to Singh, the mission targeted key terrorist hubs and achieved complete operational success within just 22 minutes, eliminating over 100 terrorists and handlers. He underscored that India did not yield to any pressure from Pakistan and maintained its offensive focus until all objectives were neutralised. The Lok Sabha discussion on Operation Sindoor was delayed multiple times amid vociferous opposition protests over Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter verification exercise. Proceedings were adjourned thrice before the Operation Sindoor debate commenced at 2.05 p.m. The House witnessed a dramatic start to the long-awaited debate. Singh reiterated, “We killed the terrorists by entering their homes,” adding that over 100 terrorists, trainers, and handlers were neutralised, many of whom had direct support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Defence Minister emphasised that the operation was not aimed at territorial gain but at dismantling entrenched terrorist infrastructure. “The objective was not to cross the border or capture land. It was to eliminate those who had been nurtured for years to harm India,” he said.

He also highlighted the tri-service coordination involved, noting that the Navy reinforced its presence in the North Arabian Sea while the Air Force targeted strategic hideouts in Muridke and Bahawalpur. Singh asserted that the action was conducted in self-defense and was not escalatory. “Pakistan resorted to electronic warfare and targeted Indian airports, but we foiled every attempt,” he said. Opposition members, however, remained vocal in their demand for a prior discussion on the SIR exercise in Bihar, which they allege could disenfranchise marginalised voters.

The House was adjourned thrice before the Operation Sindoor debate could begin, reflecting deepening fault lines between the government and opposition over both national security and electoral integrity. The debate is scheduled to continue for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha and another 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are expected to speak, with speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may intervene later in the session.

(IANS)