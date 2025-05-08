Jammu: The Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted and shot down eight missiles aimed at various locations across Jammu on Thursday evening, following the activation of the air defence system.

Officials stated the Jammu airport was targeted by drone attacks during the incident. In response, air raid sirens were sounded in the Akhnoor area, and a precautionary blackout was implemented across Jammu to ensure civilian safety.

A loud explosion was heard near Defence Colony, while one rocket reportedly landed in the Channi area. A precautionary blackout was enforced in the Vaishno Devi region.

In Jammu, mobile telecommunication services have been disrupted amid the escalating tensions.