Bhubaneswar: A foreign news channel has claimed that a woman pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) was captured by the Pakistani forces during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian authorities have termed the media report as false and claimed that no pilot of the IAF is in Pakistan custody.

Al Jazeera English, a Qatar-based news channel, has claimed that a woman pilot of IAF is in the custody of Pakistani forces.

“Al Jazeera English runs false claim that Indian female pilot is in Pakistan’s custody. We have been saying from the beginning that no IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan,” said India while urging people to remain vigilant against false claims and rumours.

Similarly, the authorities in Pakistan clearly stated that they have not captured any Indian pilot.

Earlier, some reports claimed that India had lost a few of its combat aircraft during Operation Sindoor. However, the IAF refused to give any comments in this regard.

“We are in a combat situation and there will be losses. At this time, I would not like to comment on the numbers. The question is if we achieved our objective of decimating the terror camps. The answer is thumping yes. And, all our pilots are back home,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti while replying to query regarding any loss of IAF fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.