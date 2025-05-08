Bhubaneswar: The Indian Armed Forces shot down three fighter jets of Pakistan today.

They reportedly shot down an F-16 and two JF-17 fighter jets of Pakistan. F-16 is an American origin fighter jet. The US had provided the fighter jets to Pakistan some years ago. JF-17 is a Chinese origin fighter aircraft.

The authorities in Pakistan confirmed that they have lost two JF-17 fighter aircraft during military engagement with India.

India also shot down Pakistan’s Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) inside the neighboring country.

Reports, meanwhile, claimed that Indian forces captured a Pakistani pilot after bringing down a fighter aircraft. The pilot was captured near Jaisalmer

The Pakistani forces attacked Jammu, Jaisalmer and a few other places of India with rockets and drones this evening.

The Indian air-defence system neutralized most of these rockets and drones.