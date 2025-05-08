New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday confirmed the Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised an air defence system located in Lahore earlier this morning.

Per the Ministry, the Indian forces targeted multiple air defence radars and systems across several locations in Pakistan as part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

“Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry also reported a sharp escalation in unprovoked cross-border firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), with increased use of mortars and heavy-calibre artillery. The affected sectors include Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the night of 7-8 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

The Ministry of Defence, the Government of India, further stated the drones and missiles were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

In India, sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to the Pakistani firing.

The Ministry of Defence stated, “India was compelled to respond to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.”