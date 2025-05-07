New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for carrying out 'Operation Sindoor', saying it is India's response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to eliminating terrorism from its roots.

In a military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistani territory. Taking to X, HM Shah posted, "Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam." "The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," he added. The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said the Prime Minister remained in constant communication with top military commanders and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the operation.

According to official statements, the nine targets included camps and logistical bases associated with terror groups operating from within Pakistan and PoK. The Indian Army's spokesperson emphasised the precise nature of the strikes, stating, "Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed." The Army further clarified that the operation was non-escalatory in intent and execution, aiming strictly at dismantling terror infrastructure while sparing civilian, military, and economic structures in Pakistan. "Justice is served.

Jai Hind," the spokesperson added. Indian intelligence agencies had earlier traced the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan-based groups, with The Resistance Front -- a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy -- claiming responsibility. In response, India had vowed a decisive countermeasure, combining diplomatic pressure with military preparedness. Operation Sindoor marks one of the most significant cross-border actions taken by India since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

(IANS)