Bhubaneswar: Several states are conducting mock blackout drills as part of the nationwide civil defence preparedness exercise tonight.

The exercise is being conducted amid the rise in tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi

A 15-minute blackout will take place in the New Delhi Municipal Council area.

Blackout in New Delhi area from 8-8.15 pm as part of drill; Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM residence, hospitals exempt.

Maharashtra (BARC Colony, Trombay, Mumbai)

8:00 PM onwards (duration unspecified)

Blackout reported at BARC Colony in Anushakti Nagar, Mumbai.

Timed with national-level preparedness activities.

Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow Police Line)

7:00 PM onwards

A mock blackout drill will begin at 7 PM only in the Police Lines area.

Note: No blackout will occur citywide.

Punjab (SAS Nagar - Mohali)

7:30 PM to 7:40 PM – District-Wide Blackout

A 10-minute blackout will be carried out to camouflage vital installations.

Chandigarh (Union Territory)

7:30 PM to 7:40 PM

City-wide voluntary blackout for 10 minutes.

Medical facilities excluded, they must only cover windows with thick curtains.

Public advisory issued for emergency prep and safety.

Punjab (Ferozepur Cantonment)

9:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Complete blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt.

Due to tensions at the India-Pakistan border, a 30-minute mock blackout is being held. People are asked not to use inverter or generator lights outside homes during this drill.

Punjab (Amritsar)

10:00 PM to 10:30 PM – Full City Blackout

Evacuation drills at high-rise buildings, followed by blackout.

Faridabad

7:50 pm to 8:00 pm