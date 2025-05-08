Kutch: Amid heightened tensions and war-like conditions, the Patel community in Kutch has taken a significant step to support national defense and civilian welfare. The Leuva Patel community, in collaboration with K.K. Bhuj Hospital, has announced that it will provide free medical treatment to injured soldiers and civilians, should the need arise.

This is important for Kutch as it shares a long and sensitive international border with Pakistan, including both land and marshy terrain across the Rann of Kutch. This makes it a critical frontline region for border surveillance and defense preparedness. After Operation Sindoor -- a successful military exercise showcasing India’s rapid response -- Kutch’s position as a potential theatre for any conflict scenario has become more prominent. Secondly, the region houses key military installations and infrastructure, including air bases and radar systems, which are crucial for coastal and border security. The Bhuj Air Force Station, for example, plays a pivotal role in monitoring western airspace and ensuring quick deployment capabilities.

In a display of preparedness and community solidarity, both Leuva Patel community and K.K. Bhuj Hospital have collectively arranged for 400 hospital beds, with 50 beds already kept on reserve to respond swiftly to any emergency. The hospitals will be equipped to handle a variety of medical needs, ensuring comprehensive care without any charge.

Community donors and philanthropists have also pledged their full support, vowing to make all necessary resources available in the event of a crisis. The Patel community, also known as Patidars, is one of the most influential and economically powerful communities in Gujarat. Comprising an estimated 12 to 14 per cent of the state’s population, their political and economic significance far exceeds their numerical strength.

The community is broadly divided into two major sub-groups -- Leuva Patels, predominantly found in central and southern Gujarat, and Kadva Patels, mainly concentrated in northern Gujarat and the Saurashtra region. Politically, the Patels have been a dominant force in Gujarat’s political landscape. They have long been a core support base for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and several prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, hail from the community.

