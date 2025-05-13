New Delhi: As tensions simmer along the India-Pakistan border, Defence Expert Major General (Retired.), P.K. Sehgal has issued a sharp warning to Pakistan, echoing India’s firm stance on cross-border aggression and remarked that 'Operation Sindoor' is temporarily paused, not concluded.

He noted that the situation at present remains largely under control, but underlined that the Indian Armed Forces are on full alert and prepared for any provocation. “Our 'Operation Sindoor' is temporarily paused, not concluded,” Maj Gen (Retd) Sehgal stressed. “Should Pakistan make the mistake of targeting our civilians, schools, temples, mosques, churches or gurdwaras, the retaliation will be severe, far beyond their expectations.” Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the nation, Maj Gen Sehgal hailed it as “the strongest speech ever given by an Indian Prime Minister since 1947.”

He emphasised PM Modi’s message about India’s military strength and the superiority of indigenous weapons systems. “The world has now taken note of India’s self-developed missile systems, like the Akash missile and air defence systems, which are not only advanced but also easy to maintain, operate, and sustain,” he said. Maj Gen Sehgal contrasted India’s weaponry with Pakistan’s Chinese imports, asserting, “Indian arms are world-class, and global demand for them is rising.”

He also noted PM Modi’s stern warning to Pakistan: “Those who tried to wipe the vermillion from our mothers’ and daughters’ foreheads had no idea of the response they would provoke. This is the new normal, any such act will invite a swift, punitive, and decisive response.” While no direct attacks have occurred recently, Maj Gen Sehgal confirmed drone sightings in areas like Samba and Jammu on Monday night. “There was no drone strike, but as a precaution, flights from seven airfields have been cancelled today,” he added. Finally, he noted the broader message sent to the international community: “India will no longer accept nuclear blackmail of any kind.”

(IANS)