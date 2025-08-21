New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA bloc’s Vice Presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) B. Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination papers in the presence of top Opposition leaders here on Thursday.

Justice Reddy has been fielded against the NDA’s nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan, the incumbent Governor of Maharashtra and a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu. The election for the Vice President’s post will be held on September 9.

The filing of nominations turned into a show of unity for the INDIA bloc, with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leaders, and representatives of other parties standing by Reddy.

According to Opposition leaders, as many as 80 MPs from different parties have signed the nomination papers backing his candidature.

After submitting his papers, Justice Reddy issued a statement, urging all to support his candidature.

Reddy said he was stepping into the political arena with “a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution”.

Reflecting on his journey from the Bar to the Bench, Reddy remarked: “My life in public service -- as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic -- has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity.”

Calling the upcoming election “much larger than a contest between two individuals,” the former judge underlined that it was about reaffirming the “idea of India as envisaged by the framers of the Constitution -- an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness.”

He emphasised that the role of the Vice President as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha is critical to safeguarding the “highest traditions of parliamentary democracy”.

“If elected, I pledge to discharge that role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the INDIA bloc for its support, Reddy said: “I am deeply grateful to the leaders of the Opposition parties for reposing their trust in me, and to the countless citizens who continue to inspire this collective struggle for justice, equality, and harmony. With faith in our Constitution and hope in our people, I embark on this journey. May our democratic spirit continue to guide us all.”

