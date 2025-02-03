New Delhi: Parliament's Budget session resumed on Monday with an uproar as the Opposition staged loud protests over the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, which claimed 30 lives.

The Opposition stormed the Well of the House, shouting slogans like "Kumbh pe jawab do," demanding accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Opposition has accused the UP government of concealing the actual number of deaths. They have also demanded a comprehensive list of those who died in the tragedy, slamming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for initially refusing to confirm fatalities for several hours after the incident.

Some Opposition MPs even called for the Chief Minister's resignation.

Amid the commotion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain order, blaming the Opposition for disrupting proceedings.

"The people of India did not elect you to break tables or raise slogans in Parliament," he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also appealed for calm, insisting that the disruptions were preventing the House from functioning effectively.

Rijiju reiterated his appeal on Monday, saying, "I have repeatedly requested the Opposition not to disrupt Question Hour. This time is meant for members to question the government, not for sloganeering. The public will ask why you came to Parliament if you are not fulfilling your duty."

The ruckus had been anticipated after similar protests on Saturday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was presenting the Union Budget 2025. That day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party leaders led demonstrations against the government's handling of the Kumbh tragedy.

That day, after minutes of sloganeering, Yadav and his party MPs staged a symbolic walkout before returning to their seats.

Speaking to reporters before the Budget presentation, Yadav had emphasised that the loss of lives at Kumbh was a bigger concern than the economic data in the Budget.

"The government is not giving the correct data about the deaths and missing persons. Families are wandering around Kumbh with photographs of their loved ones, searching for them, yet the administration has failed to compile proper information," he said.

On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Monday as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all nine notices filed under Rule 267, amid intense sloganeering by the Opposition over the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.

The Opposition, demanding accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government, staged a walkout in protest.

Dhankhar, in his address to the House, stated, "I have received nine notices under Rule 267. Members may recall my detailed ruling on how such issues should be addressed, given on December 8, 2022, and December 19, 2022. These notices do not conform to the directives imparted."

He then proceeded with Zero Hour discussions.

The rejected notices pertained to the alleged mismanagement of Maha Kumbh and rising instances of disrespect towards the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Following Dhankhar's decision, Opposition MPs resorted to loud protests, demanding a dedicated discussion on the stampede tragedy.

In his remarks, Dhankhar stressed the importance of constructive parliamentary conduct, stating, "Our conduct must be exemplary, our deliberations wise and constructive, and our actions are driven by the welfare of the 1.4 billion citizens who place their faith in us. A vibrant and functional Parliament is the lifeblood of democracy."

Referring to the significance of Maha Kumbh, he said, "The great Maha Kumbh, a resplendent celebration of India's spiritual and cultural essence, offers profound lessons for our journey -- unity in diversity, collective well-being, and an abiding commitment to truth, tolerance, and harmony. As we engage with the global community, let these principles remain the touchstones of our nation, ensuring that the well-being of every citizen remains at the heart of our endeavours."

Following the walkout, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of gross mismanagement.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The stampede happened because of administrative negligence. Eyewitnesses claim that thousands were killed in the chaos."

He further alleged that the families of victims were not being given access to the bodies, no post-mortems were being conducted, and no action had been taken against responsible officials.

"We submitted notices, but they were all rejected," he said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed similar concerns, stating, "We walked out for an hour, but we will return and raise this issue again. We are receiving distress calls from people who are crying because they cannot locate their family members."

He questioned why the official list of the 30 deceased individuals had not been made public and why their photographs were not being released. "Can't we at least pay homage to the departed souls?" he asked.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, stating, "The entire country is concerned about those who have lost their lives. Kumbh has been held for centuries -- it was held before this government, and it will be held after them. Kumbh is a continuous tradition, but governments are temporary. The country demands accountability, and this issue must be discussed in Parliament."

(IANS)