New Delhi: In her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday that the Constitution of the country has defined justice and brotherhood in the Republic.

Highlighting the Union government's vision and values enshrined in the Constitution, the President recalled the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram” and the events organised to pay tributes to Sardar Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

She also referred to the Operation Sindoor and hailed the valour of the Armed Forces.

The President praised the landmarks being created by women in the country’s development journey and the strengthening of democracy.

She also hailed the contribution of farmers, scientists, doctors, military, police, businessmen and youth for contributing to the nation’s development.

The President recalled Dr B.R. Ambedkar's message of participation in elections as a means to strengthen democracy.

The annual Presidential speech, a significant moment in the country's democratic calendar, was broadcast and telecast across the nation, reaching millions of citizens in multiple languages.

The address began at 7 p.m. on Sunday and was relayed on the entire national network of Akashvani (All India Radio) and telecast over all television channels of Doordarshan.

The President's message was first delivered in Hindi, followed by the English version. Following the Hindi and English broadcasts, Doordarshan's regional channels aired the address in various regional languages, allowing people in different states to hear the President's words in their mother tongue.

The President's address on the eve of Republic Day is a tradition that dates back to the early years of the Republic of India.

It serves as a moment of reflection on the nation's journey, achievements, and challenges, while also setting the tone for the celebrations on January 26.

Citizens across the country look forward to the President's speech as it often highlights the Union government's vision, the importance of unity, and the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Republic Day itself marks the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, a milestone that transformed the nation into a Sovereign Democratic Republic.