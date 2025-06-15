Pune (Maharashtra): More than 10 individuals are feared trapped after a bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred near Kundamala village, under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Rescue operations were promptly launched, and six people have been rescued so far. According to the latest updates, the operation is still ongoing, with emergency teams working to locate and save those trapped.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.