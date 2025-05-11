New Delhi: Detailing the recently conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. General Rajiv Ghai informed over 100 terrorists were neutralised in the offensive carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

Per Lt. Gen. Ghai, the operation targeted nine terrorist camps located across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and parts of Punjab province in Pakistan. Among those killed were key operatives involved in the IC-814 hijacking and the Pulwama blasts.

He further informed 40 personnel from the Pakistan Defence Forces were reportedly also killed during the strikes.

Lt. Gen. Ghai emphasised Army Commanders have been given full authority to respond appropriately to any provocation or incursion.

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, who also participated in the briefing, stated terrorist training camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke (in PoK) were targeted with precision strikes. He added the objective was to inflict significant damage on terrorist infrastructure and operatives.

On May 8 and 9, several Indian cities were targeted by drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles. However, India’s air defence systems successfully neutralised the threats, stated Air Marshal A.K. Bharti.

In retaliation to Pakistan’s drone raids, the Indian Air Force targeted several military installations, including a facility in Sargodha and a surveillance radar site in Lahore, Bharti added. He further alleged Pakistan used civilian aircraft as shields during the operation.

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, speaking on behalf of the Indian Navy, said the Navy was fully prepared and operating in close coordination with the Army and Air Force. He noted naval assets were strategically deployed in the Arabian Sea as part of a calibrated response.