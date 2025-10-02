New Delhi: Renowned classical singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away at the age of 89.

The veteran maestro breathed his last at 4.15 a.m. on Thursday in Mirzapur.

Pandit Chhannulal had been unwell for a long time. He was admitted to the Sir Sunder Lal Hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi last month after suffering chest problems and a minor heart attack.

He was shifted to the ICU, where doctors diagnosed him with a chest infection and anaemia. A few days ago, he was discharged after showing signs of recovery.

His mortal remains will be brought to Varanasi from Mirzapur on Thursday morning by 11 a.m. for people to pay their last respects, and the final rites will be conducted in Varanasi at 7 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of the celebrated singer and recalled his contribution to Indian culture and his personal association with him.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage."

"It is my good fortune that I always received his affection and blessings. In the year 2014, he was also my proposer from the Varanasi seat. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!" he added.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra shared a close bond with PM Modi, having proposed his candidature in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.

He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2010 by the then-UPA government and later honoured with the Yash Bharti Award by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

