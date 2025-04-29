Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Tuesday that 48 destinations across the Valley have been shut for tourists. The action comes after the horrific attack on tourists in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in Kashmir. Twenty-five tourists, including a Nepali national and a local, were killed in the firing by terrorists, who singled out Hindu men for their religion. The valley has 87 total destinations, out of which 48 have been closed now. Kashmir has witnessed a drop in tourists after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The number of arrivals at Srinagar airport witnessed a steep decline. The destinations which have been closed are, Yousmarg, Tousmaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal, Aali Kadal, Padshapal resorts, Faqir Gujri, Dara, Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, Buddhist Monastery, Dachigam - Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Farm, Astanpora, especially Qayam Gah resort, Lachpatri, Hung Park and Naranag.

The other destinations have been provided with proper security. An official said that some of these destinations have been closed temporarily. The killing of tourists in Pahalgam has resulted in nationwide outrage, with people across religions and regions unequivocally condemning the barbaric killings by the terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the terrorists, their backers and handlers would be hunted down and given a punishment they could not imagine. Security forces have demolished 10 houses of active terrorists, including those of Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh, two terrorists reported to have been responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. The resolution described the attack as heinous, barbaric, inhumane, and a cowardly act. It stated that such acts of terror directly attack the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values of the Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony. The Assembly expressed solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attack and extended condolences to their families.

(IANS)