New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his early return from Saudi Arabia, convened a high-level security briefing at the Palam airport, New Delhi to assess the situation following the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K’s) Pahalgam.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the unfolding situation.

The terror attack, which took place on Tuesday in the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, left 16 people dead, including several tourists and an Intelligence officer and injured dozens more.

Eyewitnesses reported a sudden onslaught of gunfire as terrorists emerged from nearby forests and opened fire on a group of civilians.

Initial reports indicate that The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based outfit believed to be an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility.

PM Modi, who was in Jeddah for the second India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, had to cut short his visit in light of the attack. He cancelled a scheduled state dinner and an address to the Indian community to return to New Delhi and take charge of the situation.

In response to the attack, security has been significantly heightened across sensitive areas in J&K. Barbed wire barricades have been erected, and strict vehicle checks are being carried out, particularly at Sarjeevan near Uri Nala in Baramulla.

Additional forces have been deployed in vulnerable zones to prevent any further incidents.

Meanwhile, in a show of collective mourning and protest, several organisations in Udhampur district have called for a complete bandh, demanding justice for the victims.

The Pahalgam attack has drawn strong condemnation from global leaders, who have expressed their solidarity with India.

