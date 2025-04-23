New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pahalgam, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu issued directives for operating four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai to support stranded travellers. Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the need for additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. He issued directives to ensure that flight fares do not increase unnecessarily. As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar -- two to Delhi and two to Mumbai -- have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.

National carrier Air India issued a travel advisory announcing the operation of two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. Responding to the crisis, Air India posted on X, "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23." According to the advisory, the flight to Delhi is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., while the flight to Mumbai will depart at 12:00 noon. Booking for these flights has already been opened. The airline further informed that all other scheduled flights to and from Srinagar would continue as planned. "Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30, 2025, on these sectors," it added in the advisory.

Additionally, the airline has released helpline numbers for passenger assistance. Budget carrier IndiGo also announced similar measures. Issuing its own advisory, the airline confirmed the deployment of two additional flights on Wednesday to assist passengers affected by the unfolding situation in Srinagar. "In view of the emerging situation in Srinagar, we are committed to assisting customers travelling to/from Srinagar and Jammu with any disruptions to their travel plans," IndiGo said in a statement.

"We have extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai," it added. The brutal attack unfolded on Tuesday in the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where terrorists reportedly emerged from dense forest areas and opened indiscriminate fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists. Government officials confirmed that the ambush resulted in 16 fatalities, with dozens more injured, making it one of the deadliest terror strikes in the region in recent times.

Initial Intelligence inputs point towards the Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, a known offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, as the perpetrators of the assault. Meanwhile, security agencies have intensified measures across J&K in response to the attack. A high alert has been sounded, and troops have been increased in vulnerable locations. Barbed wire barricades have been installed, and thorough vehicle inspections are being carried out, especially in sensitive areas such as Sarjeevan near Uri Nala in Baramulla.

