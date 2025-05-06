Jammu: For the 12th consecutive day on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Defence Ministry spokesman said, “During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. “Indian Army responded in a proportionate manner,” said the spokesperson.

Tensions have reached a new high between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth. India announced a slew of measures against Pakistan, including the deportation of its nationals from Indian soil, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing, throwing the Indus Water Treaty into abeyance, closing its airspace for Pakistani commercial flights, and the cancellation of all trade and cultural exchange between the two countries.

A directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked all border states to undertake a mock civil defence drill on Wednesday to acquaint students, etc., with emergency civil defence procedures to be adopted in warlike emergencies. PM Modi has given operational freedom to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam killings.

This decision came after the PM met the defence minister, national security advisor, chief of defence staff (CDS), and chiefs of the army, navy and the Air Force. A series of meetings has taken place. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has also been holding security review meetings. The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces demolished the houses of ten terrorists.

On April 25, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings. On April 28, the J&K Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and adopted a resolution.

(IANS)