Jammu: For the fourth day running on Monday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.

“During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively,” the defence spokesperson said.

Monday’s is the fourth consecutive violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan on the LoC. On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control in Kashmir. Indian troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.

No casualties have been reported.

The Pakistan Army also resorted to small arms firing at some places along the LoC on April 24. The same was effectively retaliated.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after the LeT terrorists, sponsored and aided by Pakistan, killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would be chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with the Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, in Srinagar on Sunday. The L-G has asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, the security forces continue to demolish the houses of terrorists.

On Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings.

