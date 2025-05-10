Bhubaneswar: A few hours after the announcement of ceasefire, Pakistan reportedly resorted to artillery shelling along the International Border in Jammu region on Saturday.

The Pakistani armed forces resorted to artillery shelling in Akhnoor, Rajouri and RS Pura sectors in Jammu. Ceasefire violations were also reported from a few other sectors of the region.

Explosions were also reported from Baramulla. Sources also claimed that drones were sighted in the area.

In a social media post, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed that explosions were heard across Srinagar. He also informed that the air defence units at Srinagar were once again made active.

Reports also claimed that Pakistani drones were sighted in boarder areas of Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat. The local administrations have imposed blackouts at several places in these states.

Earlier in the evening, US President Donald Trump announced that both India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a Full and Immediate Ceasefire,” said Trump in a Twitter (X) post.

Foreign Secretary of India, Vikarm Misri, also confirmed the implementation of the ceasefire between the two nuclear armed neighbours.