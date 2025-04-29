Srinagar: For the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, which was befittingly responded to by the Indian Army. The firing was along the LoC in the districts of Kupwara and Baramulla in Kashmir and the Akhnoor sector in Jammu. A defence ministry statement said, “During the night of 28-29 April 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.”

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a 40-minute-long meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday. The defence minister met the PM after he received a detailed briefing by the CDS on the preparedness of the country’s armed forces to meet any eventuality. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar a few days ago.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces continue demolition of the houses of terrorists. Last Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings.

Security forces have so far demolished the houses of 10 terrorists, who are reportedly still active in the Kashmir Valley. On Monday, the J&K Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and passed a resolution on this.

(IANS)