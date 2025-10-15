Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Dheer, who is best known for his portrayal as 'Karn' in BR Chopra's popular mythological serial 'Mahabharat', passed away at the age of 68.

His co-star Arjun Feroz Khan, who was seen as Arjuna on the show, took to the Stories section of his Instagram and wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye (teary-eyed emoji) will miss you PD (broken heart emoji) Stay blessed ) (Sparkle emojis)" Khan even dropped a picture posing with the late actor.

While the exact reason for his demise is still unknown, the media reports claimed that Dheer was suffering from cancer for a long time.

According to the reports, his cancer had relapsed a few months ago, and the actor was extremely unwell. He reportedly even went through major surgery as part of the treatment.

The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association President Ashoke Pandit penned on social media, "Shocked to know about the sad demise of our dear friend and a brilliant actor Pankaj Dheer . A great human being . Huge loss to the industry .Heartfelt condolences to the family .Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)"

"Please note Final rites at Pawan Hans cremation ground S.V.Road Vile Parle (W) . Mumbai.", he added.

For those who do not know, Dheer rose to fame after his portrayal as Karn in B. R. Chopra's 1988 epic television series "Mahabharat". He further appeared as the lead in "Dastak" in 1993, co-starring Shagufta Ali and Sameer Kakkar.

In addition to this, he further featured in the "Zee Horror Show", along with Archana Puran Singh.

Moreover, Dheer played the lead as a defence lawyer in the TV Series "Kanoon".

He was last seen in the show sci-fi fantasy romantic drama television series "Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare" which also starred Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma.

Along with his acting career, Dheer is also credited with opening the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in Mumbai, with actor Gufi Paintal as the faculty head in 2010.

Dheer is survived by his actor son Nikitin Dheer.

