Patna: Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister claiming that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening him for the past few days.

Yadav claimed that he received multiple calls in the last three days from an individual warning him against making statements against Bishnoi.

The MP has also claimed that he has written to the Bihar Chief Minister about the threats.

According to Yadav’s letter, these calls came from an unidentified person, who is associated with the Bishnoi gang. Apart from that, one call was made by Lawrence Bishnoi himself. Yadav shared evidence supporting these allegations, including seven voice-recorded calls, four screenshots of WhatsApp call logs with pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, and a press statement by Mayank Singh, who is also said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav claimed that the caller also said that Lawrence Bishnoi called him after getting the jammer of Sabarmati Jail Ahmedabad switched off for 10 minutes but he did not pick up the phone.

"Is it an easy task to get the jammer switched off? I considered you as my elder brother and what did you do?, the caller says in the audio which has been released by Pappu Yadav's office to the media.

In the press statement attributed to Mayank Singh, he addresses Pappu Yadav directly, asking him to “focus on doing politics” and avoid making what he described as “wrong statements” regarding Lawrence Bishnoi.

“I want to tell Pappu Yadav clearly that you should focus on doing politics quietly by staying within your limits and do not get into the earning of TRP otherwise I will make you rest in peace,” Mayank Singh's press statement mentions.

This development comes after Pappu Yadav’s recent remarks against Lawrence Bishnoi on the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

Pappu Yadav’s office-bearer, who did not want to be named, added that the calls were persistently made while Yadav was in Mumbai.

In one of the audio recordings, the caller initially praises Yadav for his bold stance in the Lok Sabha, especially when challenging BJP MPs during his swearing-in ceremony, and commended Yadav’s extensive social work in Bihar and Delhi.

However, the caller’s tone shifted to express strong disapproval over Yadav’s recent remarks against the Bishnoi.

After the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on October 13 said if the laws allow him, he would destroy the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 24 hours.

While uploading a post on the social networking platform X, Pappu Yadav also criticized the law and order situation in the country, especially, in Maharashtra.

“Is this a country or an army of eunuchs? A criminal sitting in jail is challenging the government and killing people and everyone is a silent spectator,” Pappu Yadav said.

He further said that Bishnoi was instrumental in the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Musewala and chief of Karni Sena and now he was involved in the murder of an industrialist cum politician Baba Siddiqui.

“If the law allows, I will destroy the entire network of this cheap criminal like Lawrence Bishnoi within 24 hours,” Pappu Yadav said on October 13.

Following the threatening call of Lawrence Bishnoi, Pappu Yadav has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking enhancement of the security.

Pappu Yadav has voiced concerns over his safety, detailing past instances of threats and attacks, which he claims have targeted both him and his family.

He stated that in 2015, he received threats from the Nepalese Maoist gang and caste-based gangs of Bihar, prompting the Central government to provide him with Y-plus category security. However, in 2019, his security level was downgraded, and since then, he has experienced harassment on social media, with individuals allegedly using Facebook to issue insults and threaten him with dire consequences.

Yadav reported that he formally complained to the Chief Minister of Bihar, the Home Secretary, and the Director General of Police, but claims these authorities took no action in response.

He believes his recent statements criticizing Lawrence Bishnoi have now put him under renewed threat, and he has submitted all related documents to back his complaint. Yadav further criticized both the Bihar and Central Home Ministries for what he describes as their lack of responsiveness to his situation, expressing frustration over the absence of a proactive approach to his security concerns. "It seems that they will be active in expressing condolences only after my murder," Yadav writes in his letter.

