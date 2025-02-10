New Delhi: The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) event, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin on Monday at 11 AM at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This year marks the 8th edition of this annual initiative, which aims to alleviate exam stress and offer valuable guidance to students, teachers, and parents. The event, broadcast live across multiple platforms, offers a unique opportunity for the Prime Minister to engage directly with the nation’s youth, offering tips on exam preparation, stress management, and personal development.

As always, the initiative seeks to foster a positive, celebratory attitude towards learning while tackling the anxiety often associated with examinations. This year’s PPC stands out with 36 students selected from across various government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas. These students will have the chance to interact with PM Modi, as well as learn from a series of motivational talks by experts from diverse fields. PPC 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning. Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru , Mary Kom, Vikrant Massey and Rujuta Diwekar will join the Prime Minister for discussions on holistic development, managing pressures, and maintaining a healthy mindset during the exams.

The PPC initiative continues to grow in popularity, with this year’s edition receiving a staggering 5 crore participants, underscoring its transformation into a nationwide movement. The programme has truly become a ‘Jan Andolan,’ inspiring collective participation in the celebration of learning, growth, and the well-being of students across the country. With this year’s edition, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' continues to set new benchmarks, delivering insights that empower students and educators to approach exams with confidence and enthusiasm.

