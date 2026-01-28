New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses.

According to reports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Budget on February 1, which falls on a Sunday -- a rare occurrence that would require special arrangements.

The Economic Survey, providing a comprehensive review of the economy, is anticipated to be laid before Parliament on January 29.

Earlier this month, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on X: "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance."

The announcement sets the stage for one of the most important parliamentary events of the year, during which the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 is expected to be presented.

Rijiju's post stressed the government's commitment to transparent and effective legislative processes.

The two-phase format allows for initial discussions on the Budget and other key matters, followed by detailed scrutiny in standing committees during the recess, before final deliberations and passage of financial bills.

This session comes at a crucial time as the government focuses on economic growth, fiscal consolidation, and addressing emerging challenges in sectors like infrastructure, employment, and sustainability.

Parliamentarians from across political parties are expected to engage in intensive deliberations on taxation, public expenditure, and policy reforms. The entire session will consist of 30 sittings of Parliament.