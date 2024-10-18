Mumbai: An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued a threat to Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The threat message warns that if Salman fails to pay, his fate could be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, who was recently shot dead.

The message reportedly read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly, otherwise Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddiqui."

The Mumbai Police have promptly launched an investigation into the threat.

Baba Siddiqui, 66, an NCP leader and close associate of Salman Khan, was fatally shot on October 12 outside the Bandra office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui. Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the killing.

Shubham Lonkar, suspected to be the key conspirator, wrote on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Siddique's murder.

In response to the escalating threat, Salman Khan has been provided Y+ security. A heavy police presence has been stationed outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments, and authorities have installed AI-enabled high-resolution CCTV cameras with facial recognition capabilities to enhance surveillance.