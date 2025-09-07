New Delhi: The Akhil Bhartiya Mandir Parishad, a trust dedicated to the welfare of the Hindu community, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of an All-India Management Committee to oversee the governance of temples across the country.

As per the plea, temples—whether managed by the Centre, state governments, or private committees—are “severely plagued by mismanagement, maladministration of funds, and poor upkeep.” It added that negligence in financial allocation and utilisation has undermined “the sanctity and proper functioning of these sacred institutions” and has hurt the sentiments of devotees who visit temples regularly in devotion to the Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

The PIL, filed through advocate Rakesh Dahiya, claimed that safeguarding the religious identity and ensuring the welfare of the Hindu community is not merely an individual responsibility but “a constitutional obligation upon the government in power.” Citing Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, the petitioner argued that the government is bound to ensure that “the religious sentiments of Hindus shall not be infringed upon, whether by the State or by individuals from other religious groups.”

As per the PIL, the existing statutory frameworks “have failed miserably in managing and maintaining our temples.” It prayed for the establishment of an All-India Management Committee with the mandate to oversee administration, finances, and devotee welfare at all temples across the country.

“Its goal would be to ensure transparency, accountability, and the welfare of temples, while preserving their sanctity and religious significance,” the PIL stated. It added that the “committee’s aim should be to deliver a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling experience for every devotee, regardless of their social or economic background.”

The PIL referred to a legal notice issued by the Akhil Bhartiya Mandir Parishad on October 3, 2023, to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Management Committee in Ujjain, after learning that “the aforesaid committee is charging hefty amounts from devotees who visit the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain, for Temple Visit and Aarti. As a consequence, these high charges have effectively restricted access to the temple's religious services for the economically weaker sections of society.”

The petition also listed past tragedies, including the 2022 Vaishno Devi stampede and the fire incident during Holi celebrations at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, as evidence of “gross negligence” by temple committees. It pointed to the Tirupati Laddu controversy as another instance of “maladministration by the State Government which ultimately infringes the sentiments of followers and pilgrims”. The plea asserted that the formation of such a central committee would “provide much-needed relief to temples and ensure their governance is consistent with the ethos of Hinduism, free from external interference, and protected from mismanagement.”

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justices K. Vinod Chandran and Atul S. Chandurkar will take up the matter for hearing on Monday (September 8).

