Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met with an accident on Wednesday morning as it crashed while trying to land in Maharashtra's Baramati, according to initial reports.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Pawar was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after the incident.

Visuals from the spot showed the aircraft wreckage scattered over the area, with flames and thick smoke rising from it.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash. More details are awaited.