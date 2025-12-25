Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Thursday, commemorating the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The landmark national memorial has been dedicated to the life and ideals of Vajpayee.

The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the three towering figures of nationalism, namely Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose statues have been erected at the 65-acre sprawling memorial situated in Lucknow’s Vasant Kunj area. These statues represent the life, ideals and legacy of the three national icons.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs and other top leaders.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal features towering 65-foot bronze statues of the three leaders, a state-of-the-art lotus-shaped museum showcasing India’s national journey and leadership legacy.

The Prime Minister also visited the Rashtra Prerna Sthal museum, situated adjacent to the memorial, which houses and showcases the seminal contributions of these leaders in India’s political thought, public life and nation-building.

The state-of-the-art museum, designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spreads over an area of around 98,000 square feet.

The museum showcases India’s national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

The inauguration of Prerna Sthal also comes as an important step towards preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, stating that his leadership will continue to serve as a guiding light for the all-round development of the nation.

In a post on X, he said, "My heartfelt salutations to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who resides in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to good governance and nation-building."

The Prime Minister said Vajpayee would always be remembered not only as an "eloquent orator" but also as a "spirited poet". "His personality, works, and leadership will continue to serve as a guiding path for the all-round development of the country," PM Modi added.