New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maharashtra’s Wardha on Friday, to mark the progress under one year of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, saw him visiting the stall of an artisan and also buying an artefact of Lord Jagannath.

PM Modi, after distributing certificates to PM Vishwakarma Yojana beneficiaries walked through the theme pavilion where artisans and craftsmen had displayed their products. The PM interacted with a few of them and bought an artefact of Bhagwan Jagannath from one ‘Vishwakarma’. He also made a digital payment for the same via UPI by scanning the QR code.

A video of PM Modi buying the idol and making digital payment has surfaced on social media. Many netizens are appreciating the Prime Minister’s gesture and describing it as his ‘extra endeavour’ to acknowledge the hard work of artisans.

Earlier, participating in the anniversary celebrations of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative stamp published by India Post. He also released digital ID cards and digital skill certificates to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma.

He also released digital loan sanction letters to 75,000 beneficiaries. The loan cheques to 18 beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme were distributed by the Prime Minister at the venue.

Addressing a function of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana anniversary in Wardha, PM Modi said, “The initiative has positively impacted countless artisans, preserving their skills and fostering economic growth.”

He also appealed to the artisans to become entrepreneurs and businessmen by taking the benefits of the scheme.

Two schemes of the Maharashtra government were also launched by PM Modi. They include the ‘Acharya Chanakya Kaushalya Vikas Scheme’ for free skill development training of youths and the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme’ for helping women-led startups to become self-reliant.

Under the ‘Kaushalya Vikas Scheme’, skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to youth aged 15 to 45. Under the Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup scheme, early-stage support will be given to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Financial assistance up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided.

(IANS)