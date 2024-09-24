New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi after concluding his three-day "successful" visit to the US, which witnessed a series of bilateral talks with leaders of several countries on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit and the UN Summit of the Future. In the final leg of the visit, Prime Minister Modi held talks with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan and Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City Pietro Parolin on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York on Monday.

"Wonderful to have met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future at the UN earlier today," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X. In another post, the Prime Minister said: "Had a great conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See in New York." Also in the day, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Prime Minister during his meeting with Zelensky reiterated India's "clear, consistent and constructive" approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders. "Met President Zelensky in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

This was the third meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Zelensky in little over three months. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch. Prime Minister Modi also met Vietnamese President To Lam on Monday and said that the meeting will add momentum to the relations between the two countries. After their meeting, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X: "We took stock of the full range of India-Vietnam friendship. We look forward to adding momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, culture, and more." The two nations are deepening their ties in many areas with a multi-pronged strategic partnership. Prior to these meetings, the Prime Minister addressed the UN Summit of the Future. Prime Minister Modi assured the world and the UN that "India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the rights of all humanity and for global prosperity".

